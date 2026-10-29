Serious problems in Juventus' attack revealed by statistics

The 0-2 defeat at Genoa on Wednesday deepened concerns about Juventus' performance. This was the Turin giants' second loss in their last three Serie A matches, with the team's poor performance raising serious questions about their offensive efficiency.

Sky Sport Italia's post-match analysis presented telling figures about the Bianconeri's poor performance in front positions. With just 11 goals scored in the first nine rounds of the campaign, Juventus have the second-worst attack among the clubs in the top ten of the standings. Only Cagliari has a more modest asset in this area with 8 goals.

The expected goals indicators also highlight the difficulties of the squad. Juventus ranks only 16th in Serie A in terms of overall expected goals with 0.93 per match. In terms of expected goals from a pure game situation, the team falls to 18th position with a modest 0.64, and in the same unenviable 18th place in terms of the number of shots from inside the penalty area - an average of 5.84 per match.

The only positive highlight in the Turin team's statistics comes from shots outside the penalty area. With an average of 4.75 attempts per match, the team ranks fourth in the championship. These problems will be put to a serious test this Sunday, when Juventus hosts Napoli at the “Allianz Stadium“ in Turin.