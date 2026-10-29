Milan captain calls for calm ahead of derby with Inter

Milan captain Mike Mengian called for calm after the heavy 2:4 home defeat by Bologna in Serie A. The Frenchman addressed the media after the match to protect the team from additional tension ahead of the upcoming derby with Inter, emphasizing that the result should not cause hasty conclusions about the state of the team.

„I came to speak for the team. It is not some madness that I stand before you today. This is an important moment for us because this is our second defeat in the last three games and it is normal for me to come and speak to you“, explained Mengian.

The guard admitted that Milan needs to improve its defensive performance, especially when it loses the ball and leaves space for the opponent to counterattack. „This is something we need to work on. "We are losing the ball at the moment and we know that we are vulnerable because we leave space for the opponent's counterattacks. We need to improve in this regard, to be more careful and more aggressive. We are working on this aspect and we strive to give our best in every match. Tonight the opponent was better than us in the penalty areas and, as you saw, scored four goals against us. We need to analyze this and develop," said the captain of the “Rossoneri“.

Menian called for not drawing general conclusions about the team after one unsuccessful match and stressed that the season is long. “It is not that we lost tonight and suddenly we have to say that we have no security. There is always negativity, even when we win, because even then we make mistakes. We need to stay calm because the season is long and every match, every meeting and every point are important. We must avoid adding fuel to the fire by saying we are weak or anything like that. The right approach is to stay focused, calm and collected. We cannot draw conclusions based on one match or the first two months of the season. The balance is made at the end," he said. The defeat by Bologna ended Milan's unbeaten run in the league and left the team with a difficult task ahead of the city derby with Inter on Saturday. Ruben Amorim's team will need to find a solution to their defensive problems quickly if they are to respond after a disappointing performance at the “San Siro“.