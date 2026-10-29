Alexander Vassilev is eliminated in the second round of the tournament in Heraklion

Alexander Vassilev ended his participation in the singles of the hard court tennis tournament in the Greek city of Heraklion with a prize fund of 15,000 euros.

The 19-year-old Bulgarian, who was seeded No. 4 in the main draw of the competition, lost in the second round to German Michel Hopp 3:6, 4:6 after an hour and 32 minutes of battle on the court.

The match started difficult for the Bulgarian, who was behind 0:3 at the very beginning. Vassilev showed character, switched to a higher gear and managed to equalize for 3:3. However, the German responded quickly, winning the next three consecutive games and closing the first set 6:3.

The scenario repeated itself in the second set, where Vassilev again conceded an early 1:3 deficit, but with a powerful game he reached a new equalizer for 3:3. In the seventh game, however, Michel Hopp made another key breakthrough, which turned out to be completely sufficient to seal his victory with 6:4 and qualify for the quarterfinals.