The draw for the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup is clear! Levski vs. Ludogorets, Slavia faces CSKA

The draw for the round of 16 of the SESAME Bulgarian Cup was drawn today in the Amphitheater Hall of the National Football Base “Boyana“. The upcoming phase of the tournament promises intriguing clashes, with the derby between Levski and Ludogorets, as well as the meeting between Slavia and CSKA, standing out among the most interesting pairs.

“The Blues“ will host the champions from Razgrad in one of the most anticipated matches of this phase. In another interesting clash, Slavia will face CSKA, while Cherno More will face Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Arda will host Hebar, while Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa will welcome Botev Plovdiv. Spartak Varna will play against Dobrudzha, and CSKA 1948 will face Botev Vratsa.

The last pair pits Dunav Ruse against Lokomotiv Sofia.

All pairs for the round of 16:

Cherno More – Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Slavia – CSKA

Arda – Hebar

Levski – Ludogorets

Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa – Botev Plovdiv

Spartak Varna – Dobrudzha

CSKA 1948 – Botev Vratsa

Dunav Ruse – Lokomotiv Sofia

The round of 16 matches are scheduled for the period December 11-14, 2026. The quarterfinals of the tournament are scheduled for March 2027.

The upcoming matches will determine which eight teams will continue the battle for the trophy in the national cup.