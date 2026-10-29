Shamil Mamedov missed the final of the World Wrestling Championship, will compete for bronze in Astana

Bulgaria's national athlete in the 65 kg freestyle category Shamil Mamedov will not compete for the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championship, which is being held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The 25-year-old naturalized athlete gave up in a disputed semifinal bout to Armenia's representative Vazgen Tevanyan with a minimum score of 2:1. Before this clash, Mamedov recorded three convincing victories, with which he deservedly reached the final phase of the tournament.

Despite the loss, the Dagestan-born national athlete still has a chance to return with honors from the world championship. Shamil Mammadov will learn his opponent in the small final tomorrow morning, and the decisive clash for the bronze medal is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.