Levski's CEO – Daniel Borimirov, shared his first impressions after the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria tournament, which assigned the “blues“ to face the champion Ludogorets. He admitted that he was surprised by the outcome of the draw, and expressed his opinion on the use of the VAR system, which comes into effect from this phase of the competition.

“I didn't expect Ludogorets to come our way, but fate willed it, so in the 1/8 finals we will play with them, we know each other well, I hope we will have a nice and enjoyable match. "Let the better one continue," Borimirov said.

The two teams will have to compete well before the final phase of the tournament, which guarantees a clash with an exceptional charge for both teams.