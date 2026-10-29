Valentin Iliev: Slavia is a difficult opponent, we hope to move forward

CSKA's sports director Valentin Iliev shared his expectations after the draw for the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup tournament, which assigned the "reds" to face city rival Slavia. He defined the "whites" as a serious obstacle, but expressed confidence in his team's resounding success.

„No matter who we face, we have to play the match. Slavia is a difficult opponent. We expect a good match and to emerge victorious from it. It is definitely good news that the match is in Sofia. Then the schedule will be busy and that's a plus for us“, Iliev commented to the media.

The CSKA sports director also commented on the topic of using the video replay system (VAR), which has been included in the official matches of the tournament since this phase:

“It's not a question of whether VAR calms me down or not. This is not just in my head. I strongly hope that in every respect we develop and improve our level as Bulgarians“, he added.