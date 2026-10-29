Arsenal eye Bayern defender! The Gunners are preparing an offer for Kim Min-Jae

Arsenal are considering the possibility of attracting South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae from Bayern Munich during the winter transfer window. The London club is looking for options to strengthen its defense, and the defender of the German giants is among the options being considered.

According to information from „Flash Score“ the 29-year-old footballer falls into the transfer plans of the „gunners“, who are analyzing the needs of their squad before the opening of the winter market. The interest in the defender comes amid a reassessment of the squad following the defeat by Fleetwood Town in the English League Cup tournament, known as the “Carabao Cup“.

For their part, Bayern Munich could consider parting ways with the South Korean international if they receive an offer that meets the club's financial requirements. However, there is no information yet about an agreement between the two parties.

Kim Min-Jae has a contract with the Bavarians until 2028, which puts the German club in an advantageous position in possible negotiations. The defender's future will depend on interest in him and the willingness of potential buyers to make sufficiently attractive offers.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will take concrete action in January and whether Kim Min-Jae will become one of the new additions to the London team.