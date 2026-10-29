Lamine Yamal refused to shake the hand of a famous influencer because of his girlfriend

The young star of world football Lamine Yamal attracted attention during the “Ballon d'Or“ ceremony not only with his performance at the prestigious event, but also with a curious situation on the red carpet. The Barcelona talent refused to greet a popular influencer, and his gesture quickly caused reactions on social networks.

It's about Celine Dept, who is known for her unusual content. She offers to shake the hands of popular football players, then rates their strength and style on a ten-point system.

When Yamal passed by her, the influencer offered him his hand, but the Spanish national categorically refused with a short “No“. At that moment, the young footballer held his girlfriend's hand and did not let go to join the content creator's video.

The incident quickly attracted the attention of football fans and caused numerous comments and humorous reactions on the Internet. Some users took Yamal's behavior as a sign of attention to his partner and as a demonstration that he did not want to participate in every content offer on social networks.

The brief moment on the red carpet became one of the curious stories surrounding the ceremony, showing how even a small gesture by the young star can cause a wide response among the football audience.