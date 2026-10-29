Racing Bulls boss: We look forward to seeing how Tsolov builds up to Formula 1

Nikola Tsolov will take his first official step in Formula 1 after being given the opportunity to take part in the first free practice before Mexico City Grand Prix. The Bulgarian driver will sit behind the wheel of Liam Lawson's car from the Racing Bulls team.

The chance for the native talent comes after an impressive performance during the tests at the “Imola“ track. There, Tsolov completed a total of 143 laps with the Racing Bulls car from the 2025 season, without encountering technical problems.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian continues the battle for the Formula 2 title. Two rounds before the end of the championship, he is only seven points behind leader Rafael Camara, which makes the final phase of the season extremely important for his ambitions.

The head of Racing Bulls Alan Permain defined Tsolov's participation as a significant step in his development in the Red Bull young driver program.

“This is a reflection of our commitment to developing young talents, providing them with valuable experience on the track and the support they need to learn and improve“, Permain said.

He added that after working with the Bulgarian in Imola, the team is looking forward to his performance in Mexico. The information gathered and the feedback from the driver will help the team in preparing for the race weekend.

Participating in an official Formula 1 weekend session is an important moment in Nikola Tsolov's career and an opportunity to gain valuable experience at the highest level in motorsports.