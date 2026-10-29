Elena Rybakina secures year-end world No. 1 after another win in Tokyo

Elena Rybakina continues to solidify her status as a leading figure in women's tennis. The Kazakh player qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo after defeating her compatriot Yulia Putintseva 6:2, 6:3 in 71 minutes.

The success also has historical significance for Rybakina, who secured the first place in the world rankings at the end of 2026. Thus, she will end the season at the top after an exceptionally strong campaign, marked by triumphs at the Australian Open and the US Open.

The Kazakh tennis player continues to pile up honors in recent weeks. Last week, she won the tournament in Ningbo, her fourth title of the year.

Rybakina now turns her attention to the quarterfinal clash in the Japanese capital. Her opponent will be Canadian Leila Fernandez, and a victory would bring her even closer to another title.