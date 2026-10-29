The reconstructed "Bulgarian Army" stadium welcomed its first major event just two days before its official opening with the match between CSKA and Slavia. Today and tomorrow, the facility in Borisova Gradina is hosting the Crossroads conference, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors, technology leaders and innovators from Bulgaria and Europe.

Within the two-day forum, participants will discuss the development of artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and the future of business. The program also includes practical workshops, Startup World Cup, AI Hackathon, an exhibition area and opportunities for creating new partnerships and exchanging ideas.

The thus renovated "Bulgarian Army" welcomes its first visitors for a large-scale event outside of football, before it once again becomes the center of attention for football fans.

The official opening of the stadium will take place on Saturday, October 31, when CSKA will host Slavia in a match from the First League. Interest in the match is extremely high, and tickets were sold out yesterday.