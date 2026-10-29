Jake Paul returns to the ring on Christmas Eve in Dubai

Jake Paul will return to the boxing ring on December 24 in Dubai, just over a year after his heavy loss to Anthony Joshua. The American will headline the gala on Christmas Eve, but his opponent has not yet been announced.

This will be the 29-year-old Paul's first fight since his fight with Joshua in Miami on December 19, 2025. The former world heavyweight champion won by knockout in the sixth round, with Paul's jaw broken in two places. Due to the injuries, the boxer underwent several surgeries in December 2025 and February 2026.

Paul leaves the choice of opponent for a later stage

“I'm hungrier than ever“, Paul said in a statement confirming his return. He added that on December 24 he will begin the “next chapter“ of his career and hinted that there are several names among his possible opponents.

“We have a lot of names on the list. Let's see who signs the contract“, Jake Paul said.

Paul has a professional record of 12 wins and 2 losses. Apart from Joshua, the only boxer to have defeated him in a professional match is Briton Tommy Fury.

The match with Mike Tyson was an exhibition

Before the fight with Joshua, Paul also faced former world champion Mike Tyson. He won by unanimous decision in an exhibition match that was met with criticism and was described as more of a show than a competitive fight.

The upcoming event in Dubai will be Paul's first appearance in the ring since his recovery from a serious injury. Organizers have not yet announced who he will fight.

Source: aljazeera.com