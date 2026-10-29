Bilyana Dudova brought a new medal to Bulgaria! The national team won bronze at the World Championship

Bilyana Dudova won a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships for men and women, which is being held in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Bulgarian national team climbed the ladder of honor in the 62 kg category after prevailing in the small final against the Swedish Sarah Lindborg 4:2.

The 29-year-old Dudova showed character in the decisive battle and managed to secure a place among the prize-winners of the planetary championship. Thus, the Bulgarian added another distinction to her impressive international career.

For the 2021 world champion, this is the third medal at the World Championships. Before the bronze in Kazakhstan, she won gold in the 59 kg category in 2021, and in 2018 she won silver in the 57 kg category.

With Dudova's success, Bulgaria now has three medals from the championship in Astana. Before her, Semen Novikov became world champion, and Kiril Milov fought for bronze.