On stage after winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Harry Kane spoke less about the prize than about the journey to it. The England striker had a message for young people who are chasing their dreams without a guarantee that their efforts will be noticed.

“It's all about the journey. For any boy or girl who wants to achieve their dreams, anything is possible with hard work, even when no one is watching“, Kane said.

His story gives concrete context to his words. As a child, he was rejected by the “Arsenal“ academy, and early in his career at “Tottenham“ he did not immediately get a permanent role. Several loan spells followed before the striker established himself at the London club. In the 2014/2015 season, Kane scored 21 goals in the Premier League and turned the work he had accumulated up to that point into a breakthrough.

“I had to go through the tough times. I had very long periods of transfer and had to fight to get to the top“, added the England captain.

Sports psychologist Tia Prior identifies invisible, repetitive work as the basis of long-term success. According to her, it is about extra training, recovery and hours dedicated to weaknesses, instead of demonstrating the strengths that have already been built.

“Real progress happens when no one is looking“, says Prior.

She distinguishes between extrinsic and intrinsic motivation. The former relies on rewards, praise, and public recognition, but it can weaken when the applause stops or the results deteriorate. Intrinsic motivation comes from the desire to improve one's skills for the sake of the work itself.

Pryor links this approach to a focus on mastery - assessing personal progress, rather than constantly comparing oneself to others. According to her, people who focus on their development tend to be more persistent, more resilient in the face of failure, and experience greater satisfaction from their work.

Working without an audience does not mean isolation. In his speech, Kane thanked his teammates, physical therapist, coaches, and family. According to Pryor, it is this network of people that matters for psychological resilience, while online publication becomes a problem when approval itself becomes a goal.

Psychologist Candice O'Neill also emphasizes the role of time and patience. She defines development as a non-linear process, in which periods of visible growth can alternate with moments when nothing seems to be happening.

The same idea is emerging outside of sports. Zara Larsson turned down an offer to be the new artist for the 2027 Grammy Awards because she has already had a 13-year career. Sabrina Carpenter released five studio albums before she first topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Kane's message is simple: recognition may come eventually, but the preparation for it happens away from the spotlight.