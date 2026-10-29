Bayern Munich to be without Vincent Kompany until mid-November

Vincent Kompany will not return to the Bayern Munich coaching bench at least until the national team break in November. This is reported by the German publication Bild, according to which the Belgian specialist will miss several important matches for the Bavarians.

The break in club football is planned for the period between November 9 and 17. Until then, Bayern will have to cope without its coach, who is recovering from a health incident.

On October 23, 40-year-old Kompany collapsed while observing a training session of the club's second team. He was admitted to hospital, from where he was discharged on October 28.

According to Bild, the Belgian will not lead the team in three upcoming matches. Bayern are due to face Borussia Dortmund in the league on October 31, play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on November 3 and face Mainz in the Bundesliga on November 7.

In Kompany's absence, his assistant Aaron Danks will take over as head coach, and will lead the team in those matches.