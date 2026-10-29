A touching gesture to Lokomotiv Plovdiv: An anonymous fan donated 2,000 euros from his pension

An extremely touching gesture moved everyone at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in one of the most difficult periods for the club.

An anonymous supporter appeared at the offices of the "black and white" with an envelope in his hand containing 2,000 euros – all his pension savings, collected penny by penny over many years of work. The amount was donated gratuitously, with the only wish that the team would continue to exist in the future.

The club says that words were not enough for them when they accepted the envelope. The management tried to express their gratitude by giving the donor a club T-shirt and a season ticket, but he flatly refused. Public recognition was not important to him, only that Lokomotiv would still have him tomorrow.

"Your gesture is much more than a donation. It is a symbol of faith, devotion and love for Lokomotiv. It reminds us why it is worth moving forward even in the most difficult moments," the club said.

Lokomotiv added that they will carry the trust of the anonymous fan in their hearts and will do everything possible to justify his faith. Because, as they themselves say, Lokomotiv is not just a team – it is community, history and love that cannot be measured by money.