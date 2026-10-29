Bilyana Dudova after bronze in Astana: "I went through the most difficult preparation in my career"

National wrestler Bilyana Dudova shared her emotions in front of the BNT camera after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan. The four-time European champion admitted that the path to this medal was extremely difficult both in sports and personally.

„I am happy that I managed to win another award for Bulgaria. I wanted the color of the medal to be gold, as always my goal is to be a champion. But a medal is a medal... Apparently fate wants me to add a bronze medal to my collection, since I already have a gold and a silver one. It's time for a world title in the Olympic category,“ shared Dudova.

The competitor revealed that this was the hardest preparation in her career so far, but expressed hope that from now on only good moments will come and that her big goal remains Olympic gold.

Dudova gave special thanks to the people who supported her in difficult moments:

To her coach Miroslav Gochev: “For being by my side the whole time, believing in me and never giving up on me passed.“

To her new club CSKA and Grisha Ganchev: „This is the first medal from a major championship for my new club... I thank Mr. Grisha Ganchev for being by my side and supporting me.“

In conclusion, the athlete dedicated the award to all her relatives and people who love her, promising new successes for Bulgaria in the future.