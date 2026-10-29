Real Madrid brings back Jacobo Ramon from Como

Real Madrid plans to bring back young central defender Jacobo Ramon, who currently plays for Italian Como. The information comes from journalist Matteo Moreto, who reported the news on DAZN.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is a product of the Madrid academy, but in July 2025 he moved to Como for the sum of 2.5 million euros. When concluding the deal, the two clubs agreed on a special clause allowing Real to buy back the player's rights for 8 million euros.

According to information, the management of the Spanish giant intends to activate this option and return the defender to the “Santiago Bernabeu“. After the transfer is completed, talks will be held with the player regarding the next step in his career.

The main option for Ramon is to remain with Real Madrid and fight for a place in the team. However, the possibility of continuing his development in the English Premier League is not excluded, where several leading clubs are already monitoring the situation around him.

This season in Serie A, the defender is performing convincingly with the Como team. He has made nine appearances in the Italian elite, scoring two goals.