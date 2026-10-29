Ahmed Ahmedov underwent surgery, Spartak Varna seeks solution

Ahmed Ahmedov underwent surgery to remove a bone formation in the heel area and will miss Spartak Varna's remaining matches until the end of the calendar year. The striker is about to undergo rehabilitation, and is expected to resume training in early 2027. There is no specific date for his return to the field yet.

The problem existed during Ahmedov's stay at the Japanese Shimizu S-Pulse. According to Sportal, the surgery was inevitable and there was no possibility for the player to undergo alternative treatment. After the intervention, he will begin a recovery period before joining the Varna team's training.

The striker returned to Spartak Varna after his stay in Japan. Before the operation, he had scored one goal in eight matches, and his absence leaves the coaching staff without one of the options in attack. Varna will have to look for a different solution for their upcoming matches while Akhmedov recovers.

The problems with the squad are not limited to the central striker. Portuguese winger Angel Gomez was dropped at the last minute from the group for the match against CSKA 1948 due to injury. Defensive midfielder Edson Silva, who plays for Spartak Varna on loan from Botev Plovdiv, is also out of the picture.

Spartak Varna's sports director Engibar Engibarov expects a tough match against CSKA 1948.

„They play hard against us and I hope we can put up a serious fight against them this time too. In any case, we will try to take something from this match“, said Engibarov.

Against this backdrop, the Varna team will have to cope without Akhmedov, Gomez and Edson Silva, while the medical staff monitors the recovery of the injured players.