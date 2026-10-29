Gary Neville urges Glazers to sell Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has urged the Glazer family to sell their stake in the club. He said the American owners have reached the point where they should leave the club entirely.

“They need to sell now, the time has come“, Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast. His comments come as United have made their worst start to a Premier League campaign. The team have also lost two of their first three Champions League games.

Manager Michael Carrick is under intense pressure ahead of Saturday's visit to Chelsea. Neville, however, directed his main criticism at the owners and the way in which responsibility for football decisions is distributed.

The Glazer family took control of Manchester United in 2005. In 2024, Jim Ratcliffe's British group „Ineos“ acquired a minority stake and gained control of the football department, but the Glazers remained majority owners.

“They have entrusted the football department to „Ineos“, they are trying to manage it, and for three years there has been a struggle and it looks like this season will be a struggle,“ Neville said. He added that the Glazer family members have hardly visited „Old Trafford“ over the past 20 years.

Manchester United have plans to build a new stadium. According to Neville, the club has not invested enough in infrastructure and is now trying to secure £2 billion in loan financing, although it is not clear how the money will be secured.

“The club is in debt, you haven't spent a penny on the stadium and now you are trying to borrow £2 billion“, said the former defender. He also blamed Glazer for 13-14 years of failures in the footballing world and said that responsibility had been passed on to others.

Neville, who won the Premier League and Champions League titles with Manchester United, ended by insisting that the family sell the club.

Sources: telegraph.bg, sports.yahoo.com