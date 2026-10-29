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Milan renews Pulisic's contract until 2031, the American receives a significant salary increase

Milan renews Pulisic's contract until 2031, the American receives a significant salary increase

The winger will sign a new contract with the "Rossoneri", which will keep him at the "San Siro" until June 30, 2031.

Oct 29, 2026 22:57 62

Milan renews Pulisic's contract until 2031, the American receives a significant salary increase - 1
Joan Patashev Joan Patashev Кореспондент на ФАКТИ в Италия

Milan is finalizing negotiations for Christian Pulisic's new contract, writes “Sport Mediaset”. The American international is expected to visit the club headquarters tomorrow to sign the contract, which will bind him to the "Rossoneri" until June 30, 2031.

According to preliminary information, the striker's current contract was until the end of this season, but Milan's management has decided to secure his long-term presence in the squad. The new agreement will also be accompanied by a significant increase in his salary.

Pulisic will receive around 6 million euros per year instead of the previous 4 million.