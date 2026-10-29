Milan is finalizing negotiations for Christian Pulisic's new contract, writes “Sport Mediaset”. The American international is expected to visit the club headquarters tomorrow to sign the contract, which will bind him to the "Rossoneri" until June 30, 2031.

According to preliminary information, the striker's current contract was until the end of this season, but Milan's management has decided to secure his long-term presence in the squad. The new agreement will also be accompanied by a significant increase in his salary.

Pulisic will receive around 6 million euros per year instead of the previous 4 million.