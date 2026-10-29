Barcelona opens the door for the transfer of Jules Kunde with a good offer

The Barcelona management is ready to consider offers for the sale of its French defender Jules Kunde, claims authoritative sports journalist Matteo Moreto.

According to current information, the 27-year-old defender is no longer in the "untouchable" column at the "Camp Nou". Although the Catalans do not set themselves the goal of a mandatory separation from the player at any cost, they are willing to negotiate when receiving a sufficiently profitable financial offer.

A serious candidate for the Frenchman's signature is the English giant Chelsea. Londoners are closely monitoring the situation surrounding the defender and are already studying in detail the financial parameters of a possible deal.

It is interesting to note that the “blues“ from London made a serious attempt to attract Kunde back in the summer of 2022, when he was among their main transfer targets, but then the player preferred to move to the Spanish giants.

This season, the French international has made 8 appearances for the Catalans in all competitions, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. Currently, Jules Kunde's market value is estimated at approximately 55 million euros, with no official incoming offer from Chelsea yet, but the interest remains extremely serious.