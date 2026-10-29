Yantra defeated Hebar: Milcho Angelov shone with two goals

Yantra Gabrovo achieved a convincing 3:0 victory over Hebar in a match from the 14th round of the Second League. The hosts decided the outcome of the match even before the break, when they scored all three of their goals. The big hero for the “blacksmiths” was Milcho Angelov, who scored twice.

Yantra took the lead in the 13th minute, when Tihomir Dimitrov took advantage of a cross after a corner kick and sent the ball into the guests' net with a powerful header.

Just eight minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead. Hebar's defense again failed to cope with a corner kick. After the initial clearance, the ball was quickly returned to the penalty area, where Milcho Angelov found the best position and with a precise shot into the lower left corner made the score 2:0.

The Gabrovo striker continued to harass the opponent's defense and in the 27th minute formed the classic lead. Angelov headed an excellent cross from the right flank and scored his second goal of the match.

Shortly before the end of the first half, Yantra got an excellent opportunity to increase its lead even further. Four minutes before the break, the referee awarded a penalty for a handball by a Hebar player. Petar Kazakov stood behind the ball, but his shot hit the crossbar. During the subsequent extra time, Martin Yankov intervened and stopped Ivan Angelov.

After the break, the pace of play dropped, and no new goals were scored. Thus, Yantra recorded a well-deserved success with a three-goal difference and added valuable points to its assets.

With the victory, the Gabrovo team temporarily climbed to fourth place in the Second League standings with 23 points. Hebar remains in seventh position with 20 points.