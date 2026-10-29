CSKA has launched a special fan collection for the historic return of the "Bulgarian Army"

The management of CSKA has delighted its supporters with a special limited series of fan items dedicated to the long-awaited return of the reconstructed "Bulgarian Army" stadium.

The historic event will take place on Saturday (October 31) at 7:30 p.m., when the "reds" welcome Slavia in a match from the First League.

To mark the memorable moment, the club has prepared a special range of clothing and accessories with thematic designs. Every CSKA fan has the opportunity to purchase:

Special jackets and sweatshirts: Designer models dedicated to the new home of the “army men“.

T-shirts and pants: Everyday sportswear with anniversary signs and logos.

The new collection is now available for fans who are preparing to fill the stands for the first official match at the facility after its major reconstruction.