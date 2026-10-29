Taylor Fritz overcomes Denis Shapovalov and advances to the quarterfinals in Basel

American tennis player Taylor Fritz secured a place in the quarterfinals of the strong ATP 500 hard court tournament in the Swiss city of Basel.

Fritz, ranked 13th in the world rankings, achieved his second consecutive success in the competition without dropping a set. In the round of 16, he prevailed over Canadian representative Denis Shapovalov (No. 52 in the world) 6:4, 6:3 after exactly 1 hour and 19 minutes of play on the court.

This match was the 13th in the professional career between the two players. With this success, the American recorded his 6th victory in direct clashes against Shapovalov, largely equalizing the equal history between them.

In the quarterfinals, Taylor Fritz will have a serious challenge, expressed in the face of the eighth seeded Frenchman Arthur Fiss. So far, the two have only had one official match between them - played in 2024 again on hard courts, which ended in success for the young Frenchman. Fritz will seek a rematch and progress to the final phase of the competition.