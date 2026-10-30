Ukrainian army footballer makes debut in Bulgarian football

Ukrainian winger Vladislav Vakula made his debut for Fratria in the 1:2 loss to Montana in the Second League. The 27-year-old footballer appeared in the game in the 76th minute of the match from round 13.

Before his debut for Fratria, Vakula was without a team for several months. In July of this year, he parted ways with Zorya (Lugansk). Before that, during his career, he played for Shakhtyor (Donetsk), Stal (Kamenskoye), Mariupol, Desna (Chernigov), Vorskla (Poltana), Polesya (Zhytomyr), Chernomorets (Odessa) and Minay (Uzhgorod). With Polesia, he became the champion of the Ukrainian Second Division for the 2022/23 season and won promotion to the elite.

In August, Vladislav Vakula was detained by representatives of the Mobilization Center of the Ukrainian Army at the Lviv railway station. After passing a military medical commission, he was sent to a military training center.

The previous career of the winger was accompanied by several scandals. On January 30, 2021, Desna prematurely terminated his lease agreement with Shakhtar (Donetsk), concluded two weeks earlier. The reason for the decision was a gross violation of the sports regime.

This did not stop Vakula's drunken antics, who on February 8, 2021, after drinking alcohol, got behind the wheel of a “Mercedes“ car. While driving in Mariupol, he left the road and hit a traffic sign. Luckily, there were no pedestrians at the time of the accident. Unfortunately for the football player, this happened in front of a police patrol.