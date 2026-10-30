The other half of our great tennis star Grigor Dimitrov - the talented actress Eiza Gonzalez, attracted all eyes and became one of the most commented figures at the glamorous TIME100 Next Gala event in New York.

The prestigious forum, organized by the authoritative TIME magazine, brings together the new generation of world leaders, innovators and rising stars who are shaping the future in various fields. However, the Mexican star definitely earned the attention of fashion critics and photographers with her appearance before the official ceremony.

Eisa Gonzalez opted for an impressive outfit with a liquid metallic shine from the Spring/Summer 2027 collection of the designer brand Monse.