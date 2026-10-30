Grigor Dimitrov got a last-minute opportunity to participate in the qualifications of the "Masters" tournament in Paris, which will be held between November 2 and 8.

The Bulgarian tennis player got into the scheme after the withdrawal of the Czech Jakub Menšík, who was injured during the competition in Vienna. The vacated spot in the main draw was taken by Frenchman Kenten Allis, and his invitation to participate was redirected to the young Moise Kouamé.

Dimitrov has fond memories of the tournament in Paris, having reached the final of the competition in 2023.

Menšík's withdrawal also has an impact on the battle for a place in the final “Masters“ in Turin. The Czech was eliminated by Adrian Mannarino in the second round in Vienna, but still had a chance to qualify for the final tournament of the season. However, the injury ended his hopes of participating in the competition, which will be held from November 15 to 22.

Meanwhile, Moise Kouamé will continue to pursue a place in the finals of the Next Gen ATP Finals, where the eight best young tennis players of the season will participate.