Paris Saint-Germain achieved a convincing success in their visit to Le Havre in a match from the ninth round of the French Ligue 1. The Parisians won 5:1, and the big hero of the match was Achraf Hakimi, who scored the first hat-trick of his professional career.

The hosts started better and managed to surprise the champions. In the 18th minute, Josh Maja opened the scoring and gave Le Havre the lead.

However, the reaction of Luis Enrique's players was quick and decisive. Within just two minutes, PSG made a complete turnaround. Mika Godes restored parity in the 26th minute, and shortly after Achraf Hakimi put the visitors ahead.

After the break, the Parisians continued to dominate and added three more goals to their assets. Moroccan defender Hakimi scored again in the 55th minute, and seven minutes later Seny Mayoulou made it 4:1.

The final 5:1 was again shaped by Hakimi, who scored his third goal of the match in the 69th minute. Thus, the defender recorded the first hat-trick of his professional career and became a key figure in the convincing success of the Parisians.

After this match, Paris Saint-Germain occupies the first place in the Ligue 1 standings, while Le Havre remains in last position.