Elversberg recorded an impressive 4:1 victory against Mainz in a match from the eighth round of the German Bundesliga. Bulgarian international Lukas Petkov started the match from the first minute, and the hosts largely decided everything before the break with three unanswered goals.

Elversberg took the lead in the 7th minute. Felix Kaidel executed a precise free kick and left no chances for the opposing goalkeeper, opening the score. The pressure from the hosts continued, and in the 26th minute Francis Onyeka made it 2:0.

Mainz was never able to find an answer to the strong play of the opponent in the first half. In added time at half-time, Maurice Krattenmacher scored a third goal and sent Elversberg to the dressing room with a comfortable lead.

After the break, the visitors looked for a way to get back into the game. In the 67th minute, Ransford Königsdorfer sent the ball into the goal, but after the VAR intervention, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

In the final part of the match, Elversberg finally put an end to the dispute. Cole Campbell scored in the 90th minute for 4:0, and shortly after, Benedict Hollerbach scored the honorary goal for Mainz and shaped the final score.

The guests' situation became even more complicated in added time when Stefan Posh received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Thus, Elversberg congratulated themselves with a decisive victory in front of their own audience, and Lukas Petkov was among the starters in the convincing performance of his team.