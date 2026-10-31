Kiril Despodov returns to CSKA!

On the day of the long-awaited official opening and return of the reconstructed “Bulgarian Army“ stadium, the CSKA management prepared a real blow to the transfer market. According to information from the newspaper “Mach Telegraf“, the “Reds“ have arranged the signing of the captain of the Bulgarian national team Kiril Despodov.

The winger's current contract with the Greek giants PAOK expires at the end of this season, allowing CSKA to secure his signature as a free agent.

Despodov is expected to return to the “Bulgarian Army“ with the status of the highest-paid player in the team. The management is ready to offer him excellent financial conditions to convince him to end his stay abroad and become a key figure in the club's ambitious project.

This will be Despodov's second stint in his career with the red shirt. During his first spell in the capital between 2016 and 2019, the quick-footed winger established himself as a leader and a crowd favorite, recording 80 official matches, 25 goals scored and 26 assists.

After his strong seasons abroad and individual accolades, the return of the five-time winner of the “Bulgarian Footballer of the Year“ award is shaping up to be one of the most significant events in the modern history of Bulgarian club football.