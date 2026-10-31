Levski visits Dunav in Ruse with the ambition to return to winning ways

Levski visits Dunav in one of the curious matches of the 14th round of efbet League. The match will be held at the City Stadium in Ruse, and the starting time is 16:30. The main referee will be Mariyan Grebencharski, while Stanimir Trenchev will be responsible for the VAR system. The match will be broadcast live on DIEMA SPORT.

„The Blues“ arrive in Ruse with the intention of returning to winning ways after the 1:1 draw with Arda on Tuesday. In Kardzhali, Julio Velasquez's players were the first to concede a goal after Preslav Bachev gave the hosts the lead. In the second half, Alex Sentejes restored the tie and brought the point to the capital team.

Levski occupies the second place in the standings with 29 points from 11 matches played. The team has nine wins and two draws, and its goal difference is an impressive 24:5. Capital team continues to be the only undefeated team in the championship.

The upcoming match will be the sixth consecutive away match for Levski in all tournaments. Before the visit to Ruse, the team played against Cherno More, NEK, Spartak Pleven, Viktoria Plzen and Arda. The match with Dunav is also the last test for the “blues” before the important home clash with Jagiellonia in the Europa League.

However, the hosts also have serious reasons for self-confidence. Dunav is in a good series of three consecutive victories in official matches. Ruse defeated Septemvri 3:2 in the championship, eliminated Rilski Sportist with the same result in the Bulgarian Cup tournament, and in the previous round they defeated Spartak Varna 2:0.

The success against Varna was the first for Dunav on its own field in the championship. Valinho opened the scoring, and captain Radoslav Apostolov shaped the final result with a precisely executed penalty.

At the moment, the “dragons“ are ninth in the standings with 11 points from 12 matches. Their balance is three wins, two draws and seven losses, and the goal difference is 15:21.

The two teams have already met in the first round of the season. Then Levski won 2:1 at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium, with the capital team also having three shots on goal.

Now Dunav will try to use its home advantage and its excellent current form to make it difficult for one of the favorites in the championship. For Levski, however, the victory is particularly important in the battle for the top positions and maintaining the pace in the championship.