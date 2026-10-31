The legend of CSKA and Bulgarian football Hristo Stoichkov did not hide his excitement about the historic return of the "Reds" to the "Bulgarian Army" stadium. The winner of the "Golden Ball" used social networks to send a special message on the occasion of the opening of the renovated facility in Borisova Garden.

The dagger expressed his pride that it was at this stadium that he took his first steps on the path to the top of world football. He recalled that he attended the last match at the old stadium, and now he is eagerly awaiting the beginning of a new era for the CSKA clubhouse.

„„Bulgarian Army Stadium“ – cradle of champions! The greatest Bulgarian football players started there! I am proud that my path to the top began at this stadium! I had the honor of attending the last match, and today we are opening our new home! A true jewel! The new Army will shine in red! I can't wait! I have no doubt that the new champions will be born here with the support of millions of red fans! We are at home! At the Army! Only CSKA!“, wrote Stoichkov.

The words of one of the greatest figures in the club's history quickly attracted the attention of the supporters. His message became another emotional moment of the holiday, when CSKA once again opens the doors of its home to the red community.