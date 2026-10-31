Juventus has started negotiations with Julian Nagelsmann! The German is the favorite for the coaching position

Juventus management has already made initial contacts with Julian Nagelsmann, who is among the main candidates for a possible successor to Luciano Spalletti at the head of the team. The information comes from Italian journalist Rudi Galletti.

According to the publication, the two parties have already held preliminary talks regarding the possibility of the German specialist taking over the Turin giants. Nagelsmann is considering several options for the next step in his coaching career, but has been left with a positive impression of the attitude of Juventus representatives.

The German coach will lead the German national team from September 2023 to July 2026. He previously gained significant experience at club level, managing Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

Juventus' interest in Nagelsmann comes against the backdrop of the team's unconvincing performance at the start of the season. After nine rounds of Serie A, the “Bianconeri“ are eighth in the standings.

It remains to be seen whether the initial contacts will develop into concrete negotiations and whether the German specialist will accept the challenge of taking charge of one of the most successful clubs in Italy.