Van Dijk reveals how Iraola changed Liverpool ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool host Arsenal on Sunday after five straight wins in all competitions. The change in the Merseysiders' game under Andini Iraola is already visible, and captain Virgil van Dijk believes the team is gradually finding the right balance between aggressive pressing and direct football.

The Spanish specialist has brought back the high pressing that Liverpool were famous for under Jurgen Klopp. The idea is to pressure opponents in their own half and quickly turn the ball away into scoring chances.

„From the start, we have to throw ourselves in and take the risk. When we take the ball high, the crowd also rises and that gives us extra energy“, explained Van Dijk.

However, the Dutchman stressed that the new style also requires good judgment. Sometimes the team has to play directly and fight for the second ball, and in other situations overcome the opponent's press with combinations.

“We have to find the right balance. We are still learning how to create chaos, win the duels and the second balls“, added the defender.

Liverpool have already shown that they can handle the leading teams, having beaten Brentford and Brighton in their last two league games. Now, however, a much more serious test awaits against Arsenal, who are among the main contenders for the title.

Van Dijk does not expect an easy match, but is convinced that his teammates must implement Iraola's plan with maximum dedication.