Lorenzo Mattia Berlusconi is only 16 years old, but he already has ten wins in ten matches in the boxing ring. The young athlete is the grandson of former Italian Prime Minister, businessman and president of Milan Silvio Berlusconi and the son of Pier Silvio Berlusconi, head of “Mediaset”.

His latest success came at a tournament in Genoa, where he won on points over Oscar Achai. The fight was in the 60 kg category for competitors under 17 years of age. Lorenzo gradually applied pressure and successfully used his left hook to make it difficult for his opponent.

This was his fourth victory in an official boxing match under the auspices of the Italian Boxing Federation. Added to these are six more victories in light contact competitions, bringing his overall score to an impressive 10 out of 10.

His father, Pier Silvio, has also been present at his previous fights in Savona, Genoa and Sanremo. He follows each fight closely and supports his son at the ringside.

People who watch the young Berlusconi train every day describe him as extremely brave and ambitious. “He is not afraid of anything”, they say.

For now, Lorenzo prefers to speak with his results in the ring, rather than with the famous surname he bears.