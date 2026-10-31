Levski pulled off a dramatic victory in Ruse

Levski achieved an extremely important success in their visit to Dunav in Ruse. The “Blues“ prevailed with the minimum score of 1:0 in a tense match from the 14th round of the First League, and the only goal fell in the third minute of added time.

The match at the City Stadium in Ruse was led by Mariyan Grebencharski.

In the 13th minute, Ruse had to make a forced substitution after Jose Cabarcas was injured. Elise Sou came on in his place.

Levski had more possession of the ball in the first half, but encountered serious difficulties in creating clear scoring chances. In the 17th minute, Serginho fired a dangerous shot from long range, and shortly after, Kristian Dimitrov failed to capitalize on a good opportunity with his head.

In the 28th minute, Georgi Kitanov successfully intervened in Mehdi Mubarik's shot. Six minutes later, Maicon's shot was stopped by the home team's defense, and five minutes before the break, Dunav's goalkeeper showed class again, reflecting an attempt by Reynaldo.

After the game resumed, Ruse also looked for a way to the opponent's goal. In the 56th minute, Jordan Saint-Louis took advantage of Kristian Dimitrov's inaccuracy and found Valinho, but his shot did not make it difficult for Ognyan Vladimirov.

The guests continued to look for the goal. Maicon caused problems for the defense with an individual breakthrough, after which Georgi Kitanov had to intervene. Aldair also took a shot, and in the 78th minute, reserve Mustafa Sangare was close to scoring after an aerial duel, but again the Dunav goalkeeper saved.

Levski's persistent pressure, however, yielded results at the very end of the match. In the third minute of added time, Serginho sent an excellent cross into the penalty area, where Mustafa Sangare jumped over the defenders and with a precise header brought the three points to the capital - 0:1!

With this success, Levski once again climbed to the top of the First League standings with an asset of 32 points. Dunav remains in ninth position with 11 points.