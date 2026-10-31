Werder beat Hoffenheim and climbed to fifth place

Werder defeated Hoffenheim 2-0 at the “Weserstadion“ in Bremen in a match from the eighth round of the German Bundesliga. The hosts achieved success with two goals after the break and continued their streak without a defeat.

The first half passed without goals. The result was opened in the 57th minute, when Niklas Fülkrug scored after an assist from Karl Hein.

Werder sealed their victory in the 82nd minute. Eren Dikci made the final 2-0, and Marco Grull gave the final pass to the Turkish player.

After the success, Werder climbed to fifth place with 15 points. The same asset is also held by fourth-placed RB Leipzig. The victory is the seventh consecutive match without a loss for the Bremen team in the championship. Hoffenheim remains 11th with 9 points.