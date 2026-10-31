Brighton shocked Manchester City at the Etihad and climbed to third place

Brighton surprised Manchester City by defeating them 1-0 away at the Etihad Stadium. The Seagulls demonstrated excellent defensive organization and managed to maintain their minimal lead despite serious pressure from the hosts in the second half.

The visitors struck in the 11th minute. Yassine Ayari scored after a well-constructed combination with Maxime de Kauper and gave Brighton the lead. Manchester City tried to respond, with Pep Guardiola's players claiming a penalty in the first half, but the referee did not point to the penalty spot.

After the break, the “citizens“ increased the pressure in search of an equalizer. In the 52nd minute, Illiman Ndiaye missed an excellent opportunity, after his shot hit the post after the intervention of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Ten minutes later, the Brighton goalkeeper again became a key figure, reflecting a dangerous shot by Mateusz Nunes.

In the last minutes, Manchester City threw all their strength into the attack, but the visitors' defense withstood the pressure and did not allow the result to be changed.

Despite the defeat, the “citizens“ remain in first place with 21 points, at least until the Arsenal match is played. Brighton, on the other hand, collected 19 points and climbed to third place in the standings.