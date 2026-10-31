Hristo Stoichkov moved CSKA fans with an emotional speech by the "Bulgarian Army"

The legend of Bulgarian football Hristo Stoichkov delivered a special address to CSKA supporters during the opening of the renovated "Bulgarian Army" stadium. The dagger welcomes the return of the "reds" to their home and called on the fans to continue supporting the team.

„After three years, you have returned to your home. Hearts will beat again. Thanks to you - the audience! I will never forget 1985 - I left this stadium. The biggest stars of Bulgarian football have grown up from this stadium. All the titles are in the museum, but your hearts remain in these stands. I want to hear from you loudly: CSKA!“, Stoichkov said.

The legendary striker also sent a message to Slavia supporters, recalling the historical connection between the two clubs and the first match at the old stadium.

“This match is for you - to remember that the first match was with you,“, he addressed the fans of the “whites“.

At the end of his speech, Stoichkov called on everyone to protect the new facility and emphasized that CSKA's successes can only come with joint efforts.

“Protect this jewel! Only hand in hand will the big victories come“, the football legend concluded.