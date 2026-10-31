Roma beat Udinese in a goal spectacle

Roma defeated Udinese 5:2 as a guest in a match from the 10th round of Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini's team decided the match in the first half when they scored four goals.

Brian Cristante opened the scoring with a header after a cross from the left. Rodrigo Mora doubled the lead after entering the penalty area and passing from Cristante, and Donyell Malen made it 3:0 after an assist from Mathias Sule.

The fourth goal came after a corner taken by Sule, where Evan Ndika headed home. Thus, Roma went into the break with a four-goal lead. The development of the first half was followed by the Italian news agency ANSA.

Udinese pulled one back early in the second half. Nicolo Zaniolo was the most resourceful when adding a shot from Lennon Miller and reduced the score to 1:4. The former Roma player failed to lead the hosts to a turnaround, and the guests continued to create chances.

By the end, the two teams exchanged more goals, and Roma reached the final 5:2. The details of the last goals have not yet been published simultaneously in all initial reports of the match.

Before the match, Roma was among the teams without defeat in Serie A, while Udinese was looking for a way to break their difficult start to the season. “The match with Roma will also be fundamental”, said Udinese coach Kosta Runjajic before the match.

The victory confirmed a strong start to the season for Roma, who had previously won 4-2 against Cagliari. Udinese, on the other hand, remains at the bottom of the table, having collected only five points in their first nine matches.

Roma will continue to fight at the top of the standings, while Udinese will have to look for points in the next round to move away from the relegation zone.

Sources: gazzetta.it, videoembed.ansa.it, ansa.it