Barcelona is a goal machine! The Catalans set a historic record in La Liga

Hansi Flick's Barcelona impresses not only with its series of victories, but also with the exceptional performance it has demonstrated since the beginning of the season. The Catalans score with ease and increasingly often turn their matches into real goal spectacles.

After the first 11 rounds in La Liga, the "blaugranas" have an impressive 46 goals, which means an average of over four goals per match. At the same time, the team has conceded 12 goals, and its goal difference reaches an impressive +34.

According to the information, this is the best achievement in the history of the Spanish championship after the first 11 rounds. Although there is no complete statistical documentation for the early decades of the competition, such a performance and such a significant goal difference are extremely rare.

The 1-2 defeat by Real Madrid in the previous round turned out to be more of an exception to the trend. After the two consecutive losses, there were expectations that Barcelona might have difficulty returning to winning ways.

However, Flick's players responded in an impressive way. In the match against Deportivo Alaves, the Catalans once again demonstrated their attacking power and scored six goals, giving a clear sign that the difficult period was behind them.