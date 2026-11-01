Juventus beat Napoli with two goals in the second half

Juventus recorded a valuable home victory with 2:0 over Napoli in a match from the 10th round of the Italian Serie A. The match at the “Allianz Stadium“ in Turin offered no goals until the final 20 minutes, when the hosts managed to break their opponent.

The result was opened in the 70th minute. Kerim Alaibegovic received a pass from Edon Zhegrova, advanced with the ball and with a powerful shot with his left foot from a distance of about 20 meters left no chances for the opposing goalkeeper.

Napoli's situation became even more complicated five minutes later. Luca Marianuchi committed a foul on Juan Cabal, for which he received his second yellow card and left the visitors with one less man on the field.

Juventus took advantage of their numerical superiority and put an end to the dispute in the 87th minute. Jeremy Boga controlled the ball from the left, entered the center and with a precise left-footed shot from long range sent it into the far corner for the final 2:0.

With the three points, the “bianconeri“ collected 17 and occupy seventh place in the provisional standings. Napoli remains immediately behind them – in eighth position with 14 points.