Kimi Antonelli conquers Formula 1! The Italian became the youngest world champion in history

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is the new Formula 1 world champion for 2026. The Mercedes driver secured the title after third place in the Mexican Grand Prix - the 19th round of the season. With his 380 points, the Italian is now unattainable at the top of the general standings.

The 20-year-old talent has written his name in golden letters in the history of motor sports. Antonelli became the youngest driver to win the Formula 1 world title, doing so at the age of 20 years and 68 days.

The previous record belonged to Sebastian Vettel, who triumphed in 2010, when he was 23 years and 134 days.

Antonelli's success also has historical significance for Italy. He is the first Italian world champion since 1953, when Alberto Ascari won his last title. In addition, the young driver is only the third representative of the country to reach the top of Formula 1, after Ascari and Giuseppe Farina.

The title is the tenth anniversary among drivers for Mercedes, which has consolidated its superiority this season with the new generation of cars.

Antonelli has demonstrated impressive form throughout the campaign, with nine victories so far. The Italian triumphed in the Grand Prix of China, Japan, Miami, Canada, Monaco, Belgium, Italy, Spain and the United States.