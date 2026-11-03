Sports on TV on Tuesday (November 3)

FOOTBALL
09:45 (AFC Champions League) Newcastle Jets – Shanghai Port Nova Sport
12:00 (AFC Champions League) Kashiwa Reysol – Daejeon Citizen Nova Sport
12:00 (AFC Champions League) Vissel Kobe – Ratchaburi Diema Sport 3
14:15 (AFC Champions League) Cong An Nhan Dan – Kyoto Sanga Diema Sport 3
14:15 (AFC Champions League) Port – Beijing Guoan Diema Sport 2
15:45 (AFC Champions League Two) East Bengal – Al-Seeb Nova Sport
18:00 (AFC Champions League Two) Al Hussein – Al-Shorta Nova Sport
18:00 (AFC Champions League) Esteghlal – Al-Shamal Diema Sport 3
19:45 (Champions League) Shakhtar Donetsk – Sporting (Lisbon) MAX Sport 4
19:45 (Champions League) Galatasaray – Stuttgart MAX Sport 3
20:15 (AFC Champions League) Al Hilal – Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Nova Sport
22:00 (Champions League) Atletico Madrid – Bayern MAX Sport 4
22:00 (Champions League) Barcelona – Aston Villa MAX Sport 3
22:00 (Champions League) Feyenoord – Inter MAX One
22:00 (Champions League) Manchester United – Roma MAX Sport 2
22:00 (Champions League) Villarreal – PSG MAX Sport 1
22:00 (England, Championship) West Bromwich – Southampton Diema Sport 2
VOLLEYBALL
18:30 (Women's Champions League) Maritsa – Tovuz MAX Sport 2
19:00 (WINBET Super Volley) Volley Beroe – CSKA MAX One
TENNIS
12:00 Men's tournament in Paris MAX Sport 1
OTHER SPORTS
08:00 (Snooker) International Championship Eurosport 1
13:30 (Snooker) International Championship Eurosport 1
17:00 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar BNT 3.