Luka Dončić scores 42 points in Lakers' win

Luka Dončić scored 42 points, adding 13 assists and 7 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' 138:117 victory over the Miami Heat in an NBA regular-season game. The Slovenian made six three-pointers and recorded at least 37 points in his fifth consecutive game. Dončić opened the game with 16 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the first quarter alone. By halftime, he already had 24 points, and after the break he added another nine within the first four and a half minutes. That extended the Lakers' lead to 93:74.

Miami were unable to restore the intrigue in the closing minutes. Dončić and Austin Reaves remained out of the game at the start of the fourth quarter, with the hosts already in control of the contest. Reaves finished with 27 points, while Walker Kessler contributed a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The victory was Los Angeles' fourth in its last five games and improved the team's record to 6 wins and 2 losses. Dončić recorded his fourth 40-point game in his last five appearances, averaging 43.4 points per game during that span.

“I want to win every game,” Dončić said before the game against Miami, summing up his goal for the strong start to the season. Against the Heat, he was once again the Lakers' leading scorer and primary playmaker.

For Miami, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Klay Thompson scored 19 points, while Bam Adebayo added 16. The Heat now have 2 wins and 5 losses since the start of the season. The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Sacramento Kings in their next game. The Miami Heat will continue their road trip in California with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.