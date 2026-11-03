Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel dies

Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel Alameda has died at the age of 30, Tenerife announced. The striker passed away at 8:00 a.m. local time on 3 November, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match against Andorra.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda,” the club said. His family has asked for privacy, while Tenerife expressed its condolences to his loved ones and supporters. The incident occurred in stoppage time of the match in the second tier of Spanish football. De Miguel collided with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owoño, after which he fell to the ground. Medical teams provided him with emergency assistance, and the footballer was taken to a hospital in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

The match was abandoned at 2–2. Owoño was sent off, and both teams left the pitch after medical assistance for De Miguel became the priority.

Initially, Tenerife announced that the player was in intensive care and that his condition was “stable but serious.” The club later reported a neurological deterioration before confirming his death. De Miguel had played for Tenerife since 2025. Before that, he had been part of the squads of Castellón, Unionistas and Fuenlabrada.