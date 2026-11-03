West Ham sack Nuno Espírito Santo

West Ham have sacked Nuno Espírito Santo following a disappointing start to the Championship season. The decision comes after two consecutive home defeats and a week in which the London club won just two of their last six matches.

The 52-year-old Portuguese took charge of the team in September 2025 and oversaw its relegation from the Premier League last season. West Ham were considered one of the leading favourites for an immediate return to the top flight, but currently sit eighth in the table and are six points behind leaders Middlesbrough.

The final blow for Nuno was Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Before that, West Ham had lost 3-2 at home to Southampton. The two defeats left the team with six goals conceded in their last two matches at London Stadium. Alongside Nuno Espírito Santo, assistant coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeping coach Rui Barbosa are also leaving the club.

“The change is necessary to keep the club’s objectives and expectations on track,” West Ham said in a statement.

The club announced that it has already begun the process of appointing a new head coach, but did not specify a timeframe for his selection. Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of the squad’s preparations. The trio will lead West Ham in Wednesday’s away match against Cardiff City.