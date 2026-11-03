Good news for CSKA ahead of the derby against Levski

CSKA striker Joel Zwarts will be ready for the Eternal Derby against Levski on 8 November. The Dutchman is already training fully with the first team after spending the past few weeks recovering from an injury.

The match between Levski and CSKA will be played on Sunday at 17:00 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. The game is from the 13th round of the championship and was scheduled for this date by the Bulgarian Football Union. Before the derby, CSKA have a European commitment. Markus Gisdol’s side will visit Panathinaikos on 5 November in a match from the league phase of the Conference League.

Zwarts may travel with the team to Athens, which would mark his first inclusion in the squad since his injury. The striker was not included in CSKA’s squad for the latest league match against Slavia on 31 October. His return gives Gisdol an additional option during the busy schedule ahead of the clash with Levski.